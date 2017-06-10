FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Fannie Mae's Brooks to be nominated U.S. deputy Treasury secretary -Axios
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月10日 / 晚上7点22分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Fannie Mae's Brooks to be nominated U.S. deputy Treasury secretary -Axios

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, White House declines confirmation)

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate Brian Brooks, general counsel for Fannie Mae, as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three sources it said had knowledge of the pick.

Brooks oversees the legal department and government and industry relations at the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, a government-sponsored entity that provides financing for mortgage lenders. He is senior adviser to the chief executive and board of directors.

Brooks worked at California bank OneWest with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who wanted a loyalist for the post, according to two of Axios' unidentified sources.

A White House spokeswoman would not confirm the report.

The position requires U.S. Senate confirmation.

Trump's first pick for the job, Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan, withdrew his name last month for personal reasons.

Earlier this year, the White House had considered Brooks to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to CNBC. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below