FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North American truck orders more than double in October
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上10点26分 / 更新于 10 小时前

North American truck orders more than double in October

Nick Carey

2 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North American orders for Class 8 semi-trucks more than doubled in October compared with the same period in 2016, and strong orders should continue to bolster truck production into 2018, FTR, a company that tracks the industry, said on Thursday.

Preliminary truck orders for October hit 35,700, up significantly from 13,674 in October 2016, according to FTR.

“The market continues to follow our expectations and highlights that the market fundamentals remain solid as we approach 2018,” said Jonathan Starks, FTR’s chief operating officer.

October marks the fifth consecutive month of rising truck orders. Truck orders slumped in 2017 amid high inventory levels and truck companies’ concerns over the state of the economy.

Class 8 semi-trucks are the big rigs that haul most U.S. freight down the country’s highways.

Truck order growth in 2018 could be fueled by a federal mandate that truck firms switch to electronic logs (ELDs) from paper logs next month. Experts predict many smaller truck firms that fudge the books in order to stay profitable in a low-margin industry will close up shop, benefiting larger companies and driving up demand for new vehicles.

FTR said October’s order growth was not evenly spread among all truck manufacturers.

The main truck makers in the U.S. market are Daimler AG , Navistar International Corp, PACCAR Inc and Volvo AB. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below