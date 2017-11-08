FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo sees 2018 U.S. market truck sales at 260,000 units -exec
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上10点01分 / 更新于 12 小时前

Volvo sees 2018 U.S. market truck sales at 260,000 units -exec

1 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Class 8 semi-truck sales in the U.S. market should hit 260,000 units in 2018, an executive of truck maker Volvo AB told an investor conference in Chicago on Wednesday.

The U.S. truck market is ”certainly in a recovery mode. We have to see how steep that recovery is,” said Christer Johansson, Volvo senior vice president for investor relations.

Semi-truck orders have rebounded in 2017 from a slow year last year. In October, orders more than doubled versus the previous October, according to industry tracker FTR.

Over the last 12 months, truck orders have totaled just over 261,000 units. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below