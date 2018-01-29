FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 2:40 PM / a day ago

U.S. FCC chief says he would oppose a national 5G network

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday said he would oppose a federal government move to build and run a national, super-fast 5G wireless network, calling any such effort “costly and counterproductive.”

“Any federal effort to construct a nationalized 5G network would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies we need to help the United States win the 5G future,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

