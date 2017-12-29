FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
December 29, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday targeted online retailer Amazon in a call for the country’s postal service to raise prices of shipments in order to recoup costs.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Frances Kerry)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
