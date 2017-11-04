FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing
2017年11月4日 / 下午2点09分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Trump pitches NYSE for Saudi Aramco IPO listing

1 分钟阅读

(Adding background, response from Saudi Aramco )

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange.”

“Very important to the United States!” Trump wrote on Twitter about Saudi Aramco’s plan to float around 5 percent of the company in an initial public offering next year.

The kingdom is planning to float the IPO on the Saudi exchange but also is looking to list it internationally.

NYSE Group President Thomas Farley said at an investment conference in Riyadh last month that he had not given up on the IPO and was in discussions with Saudi authorities.

A Saudi Aramco spokesman had no comment. (Reporting from Jonathan Landay in Washington and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, Saudi Arabia; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa Von Ahn)

