January 25, 2018 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

UK-U.S. relationship as strong as ever - British PM May

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s special relationship with the United States is as strong as it ever has been, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, adding she would discuss Syria, North Korea and Iran in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“That special relationship between the UK and America is as strong as it ever has been,” May told BBC television.

“What I... will be talking to (Trump) about is a whole range of foreign policy areas where we have faced shared challenges and are working together.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

