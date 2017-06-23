FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US would like nuclear deal with India to go forward -official
US would like nuclear deal with India to go forward -official

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration would like to see a Westinghouse nuclear reactor deal with India move forward, a senior White House official said on Friday ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with Trump on Monday.

The deal, years in the making, has been slow to complete due to concerns about liability in the event of a nuclear accident.

"We're still very much interested in seeing this deal move forward," the official told reporters. "Westinghouse stands by the viability of the project ... We very much support continued negotiations between Westinghouse and its Indian partners." (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

