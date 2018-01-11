FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump expects his physical to go well Friday
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018 / 7:26 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Trump expects his physical to go well Friday

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects a physical examination he is to undergo on Friday to go well and that he would be surprised if it did not.

Answering questions from reporters after an event on prison reform at the White House, Trump said with a chuckle that if it does not go well, the stock market would take a hit.

“I think it’s going to go very well. I’ll be very surprised if it doesn‘t,” he said, adding, “It better go well.”

The exam at Walter Reed Medical Center in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, will be the first for Trump since he took office nearly a year ago. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

