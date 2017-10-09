FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail- Washington Post
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 上午11点26分 / 9 天前

Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail- Washington Post

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Google has discovered that Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Google search, Gmail and other products, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated entity that bought ads on Facebook, which may indicate a broader Russian online disinformation effort, the Post said. Google runs the world’s largest online advertising business and YouTube is the world’s largest online video site. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

