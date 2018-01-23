FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 4:16 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Key U.S. Democrats want social media companies to investigate Russia-linked accounts

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. congressional Democrats asked social media companies on Tuesday to investigate reported actions by automated Russia-linked accounts in connection with a Republican memorandum said to be critical of Robert Mueller’s probe of President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, wrote to Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc requesting an “in-depth forensic examination.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

