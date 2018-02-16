FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 16, 2018 / 8:03 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

'Sinister and systematic attack' by Russians prompt U.S. Congress calls for action

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans and Democrats joined together on Thursday to call for action, and pressure on social media companies, to combat future election hacking after Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments of Russians for meddling in the 2016 U.S. campaign.

“These Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system,” said Paul Ryan, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives. He said the charges underscore the importance of protecting the integrity of future elections.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, pledged to press social media companies “to be far more aggressive and proactive in responding to this threat.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below