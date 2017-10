WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday that the company was fully committed to helping U.S. congressional investigators publicly release Russia-backed political ads that ran during the 2016 U.S. election.

Sandberg said during an interview with the Axios news website that “things happened on our platform in this election that shouldn’t have happened.” (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)