FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Facebook committed to helping investigators release Russia ads -Sandberg
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午1点38分 / 6 天前

UPDATE 1-Facebook committed to helping investigators release Russia ads -Sandberg

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

By Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday that the company was fully committed to helping U.S. congressional investigators publicly release Russia-backed political ads that ran during the 2016 U.S. election.

Sandberg said during an interview with the Axios news website that “things happened on our platform in this election that shouldn’t have happened.”

Facebook recently gave congressional panels investigating allegations of Russian meddling during the election more than 3,000 politically divisive ads believed to have been bought by Russia.

The social media company found them on its network and said the ads appeared in the months before and after the election.

Sandberg said she was supportive of those ads being released in addition to the pages they were connected to.

“We don’t want this kind of foreign interference” on Facebook, Sandberg said.

She added that in many cases, accounts were taken down because they were fake, but that if those accounts were run by real people, the social media network would have not removed them. (Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below