U.S. House panel to disclose some Russian-linked Facebook ads
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
独家：中国华信能源计划成立自有银行 扩充贸易金融影响力
独家：中国华信能源计划成立自有银行 扩充贸易金融影响力
综述：新零售成为今年中国双十一电商节新标签 全球化进一步升级
综述：新零售成为今年中国双十一电商节新标签 全球化进一步升级
2017年11月1日 / 晚上6点29分 / 更新于 8 小时前

U.S. House panel to disclose some Russian-linked Facebook ads

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee will disclose on Wednesday a sample of Russian-linked content that ran on social media during the 2016 presidential election, the panel’s top Democrat said.

Representative Adam Schiff said the committee would show a “representative sample” of Russian advertisements and posts during a hearing on Wednesday at which lawyers from Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet’s Google, were testifying about Russian influence on their networks. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Andrew Hay)

