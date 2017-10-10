FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Microsoft looks at whether Russians bought U.S. ads on search engine
中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年10月10日

UPDATE 1-Microsoft looks at whether Russians bought U.S. ads on search engine

1 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from Microsoft)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was looking into whether Russians bought U.S. election ads on its Bing search engine or on other Microsoft-owned products and platforms, after rival Google said it had discovered such ads on its products.

“We take reports of misuse of our platform seriously. We are therefore investigating and if inappropriate activity is found, we will take steps to minimize such misuse in the future,” a Microsoft representative said in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Gregorio)

