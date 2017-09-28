FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter 'has significant work to do' in Russia probe -U.S. lawmaker
2017年9月28日

Twitter 'has significant work to do' in Russia probe -U.S. lawmaker

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that Twitter Inc has taken “remedial steps” against accounts linked to Russian government actors, but still has work to do.

“We look forward to hearing more from Twitter as we continue to investigate how Russia sought to push disinformation and fake news through the use of bots and false personas to influence the outcome of the election,” Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement after Twitter executives met with the committee. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

