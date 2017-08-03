FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Russian pipeline monopoly says will weather well U.S. sanctions
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 早上8点45分 / 2 天前

Russian pipeline monopoly says will weather well U.S. sanctions

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

NIZHNEBUREISKY, Russia, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia will do no harm to Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft, Transneft CEO Nikolai Tokarev said on Thursday, echoing a similar optimistic statement by the head of Russia's largest oil firm Rosneft.

U.S. President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

"This will not affect us in any way. We have already considered and studied all this," Tokarev told reporters, commenting on the U.S. sanctions law. "I believe these sanctions will not acquire a painful and sensitive form to hurt us."

About 94 percent of the equipment used by Transneft is produced in Russia, while some electronic equipment that the company need it buys in the Asia Pacific region, Tokarev said.

"Furthermore, we do not attract external financing, we take no loans, we have enough of our own funds."

Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, also played down on Thursday the impact of the U.S. sanctions, saying they would rather have negative consequences for the United States and backfire on U.S. energy majors. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below