Twitter to off-board ads from two Russian media outlets
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 下午2点38分 / 更新于 1 天前

Twitter to off-board ads from two Russian media outlets

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter will off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russian media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, the microblogging website said on Thursday.

Twitter said its decision was based on the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that RT and Sputnik tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of the Russian government.

Twitter said late last month it had suspended some 200 Russian-linked accounts as it probes online efforts to meddle with the 2016 election. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
