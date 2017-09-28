FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing -Senator Warner
2017年9月28日

Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing -Senator Warner

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday he was deeply disappointed by the lack of information Twitter provided at a briefing for congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election.

He said the Twitter briefing was mostly derivative of a presentation earlier this month given by Facebook and lacked thoroughness. “Their response was, frankly, inadequate on almost every level,” Warner told reporters. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

