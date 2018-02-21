FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 8:14 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Ivanka Trump to meet South Korea's Moon on Olympics trip -official

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of a weekend trip to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

A senior administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said Ivanka Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night. She has no plans to meet with North Korean officials, the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)

