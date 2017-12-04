FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail in 2013
2017年12月4日 / 晚上6点40分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail in 2013

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish-Iranian gold trader testifying at the trial of a Turkish bank executive in a New York federal court said Monday that he paid bribes to secure his release from jail in Turkey in 2013 after he was arrested there in a corruption investigation.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, has not testified as to who received the bribes. He has pleaded guilty to charges that he schemed to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. Zarrab is testifying for U.S. prosecutors against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank facing related charges. Atilla has pleaded not guilty. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

