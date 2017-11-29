FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish gold trader begins testifying for U.S. prosecutors
2017年11月29日

Turkish gold trader begins testifying for U.S. prosecutors

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Turkish-Iranian gold trader on Wednesday began testifying for U.S. prosecutors in the trial of an executive at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank accused of taking part in a massive international money laundering scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Reza Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, is expected to testify in Manhattan federal court against Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

