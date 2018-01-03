Jurors in U.S. trial of Turkish banker ask about partial verdict

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jurors in the U.S. trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank who is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, asked in a note on Wednesday what they should do if they agree on some of the charges against Atilla but not others.

Atilla is charged with bank fraud, money laundering and four separate conspiracy charges. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said he would tell the jury in response to the note that they should continue deliberating and try to reach a verdict. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Alistair Bell)