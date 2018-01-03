FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions
January 3, 2018 / 7:28 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, after a nearly four-week trial that has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy, in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors had accused Atilla of conspiring with gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to help Iran escape sanctions using fraudulent gold and food transactions. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)

