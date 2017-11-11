FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA players quizzed over alleged shoplifting to remain in China -ESPN
频道
专题
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
阿里巴巴“双11”销售额1682亿元 较上年增39%
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”销售额1682亿元 较上年增39%
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月11日 / 中午11点56分 / 更新于 1 天前

UCLA players quizzed over alleged shoplifting to remain in China -ESPN

2 分钟阅读

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Three UCLA men’s basketball players detained in China over allegations of shoplifting this week will not be on the team’s return flight to the United States on Saturday, ESPN reported.

The three students - freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill - will remain in Hangzhou for a week or two, ESPN said on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

Ball, Riley and Hill were questioned about alleged stealing from a Louis Vuitton store during the team’s visit to Hangzhou, home of the game’s sponsor, Alibaba.

They were taken into police custody on Tuesday morning and released early on Wednesday, a source told Reuters.

The players have been confined to their hotel in Hangzhou, and did not accompany the team when it traveled to Shanghai for its season-opener against Georgia Tech, which UCLA won 63-60.

Ball, the younger brother of National Basketball Association rookie Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, declined to comment when reached by phone at his hotel on Wednesday. The others could not be reached.

Sources told Reuters that police had released the three on condition they remain at their hotel during the legal process.

Often China will deport foreigners suspected of having committed relatively minor offenses.

The U.S. State Department and UCLA Athletics officials have declined to say how long legal proceedings might take. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below