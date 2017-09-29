FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 下午3点32分 / 19 天前

U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States surprised a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement body on Friday by saying that, as adoption of a recent appeal ruling had not been subject to the usual “consensus” principle, any country could block it, trade sources said.

A U.S. representative told the meeting that appeals rulings needed to be backed by three judges. It argued that, in the recent case, the fact that two judges had already left the job by the time the report came out meant the report was not official unless all WTO members at the meeting recognised it as such, the sources said.

The U.S. move was seen as an attempt to gain leverage in its bid to reform the dispute settlement system, but could potentially be used to block any appeal ruling without the full complement of judges, the sources said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below