Brazil's Usiminas eyes steel price hike for automakers -CEO
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 下午1点15分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Usiminas eyes steel price hike for automakers -CEO

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA is currently discussing a 25 percent steel price hike with automakers and hopes to conclude talks by the end of December, Chief Executive Sergio Leite said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts and investors, Leite added that the company, known as Usiminas, may discuss resuming production at a plant in the city of Cubatão if 2018 economic growth in Brazil shows signs of surpassing 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alegiri Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
