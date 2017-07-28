FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Brazil's Usiminas posts unexpected Q2 profit on steel rebound
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点04分 / 11 天前

Brazil's Usiminas posts unexpected Q2 profit on steel rebound

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of flat steel products, on Friday posted an unexpected second-quarter profit, boosted by higher steel prices and sales volumes, according to a securities filing.

Net income at Usiminas jumped 62 percent from the prior three months to 176 million reais ($56 million), contrasting with a consensus estimate of a 32 million reais net loss.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 35 percent to 711 million reais.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below