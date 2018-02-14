FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 3:09 PM / a day ago

U.S. aviation regulator warns about Pratt engines on Airbus jets

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New engines made by Pratt & Whitney for the latest Airbus single-aisle jetliner, the A320neo, pose a potential shut-down risk, the U.S. aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

The Federal Avation Administration’s formal warning follows a similar action by European regulators on Feb. 9, and cites a “knife edge seal fracture” in the engine that could lead to an engine stall“ and consequent inflight shutdown and rejected takeoffs,” the FAA said in an airworthiness directive. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below