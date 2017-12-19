FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Technologies resolves U.S. counterfeit parts probe for $1 mln
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 4:48 PM / a day ago

United Technologies resolves U.S. counterfeit parts probe for $1 mln

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will pay $1.06 million to resolve claims that a company it indirectly owned falsely certified that counterfeit parts incorporated into U.S. Army helicopter engines were authentic, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The civil settlement with the Farmington, Connecticut-based aerospace supplier will resolve claims that Goodrich Pump and Engine Controls Systems violated the False Claims Act while acting as a subcontractor to Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below