United Therapeutics to pay $210 mln to resolve U.S. kickback probe
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 20, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 5 days ago

United Therapeutics to pay $210 mln to resolve U.S. kickback probe

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp will pay $210 million to resolve U.S. claims that the drugmaker used a charity as a conduit to illegally cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs in order to eliminate price sensitivity and to boost sales.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts on Wednesday announced the settlement, one of the first to emerge from an industry-wide investigation into pharmaceutical companies’ financial support of patient-assistance charities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

