FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale cash generation will pay dividends, lower debt -CEO
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午1点40分 / 更新于 1 天前

Vale cash generation will pay dividends, lower debt -CEO

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cash generation at Brazilian miner Vale will be used to pay dividends, cut debt, and should help improve the company’s rating, the CEO of the world’s top iron ore said on Monday.

“Paying dividends is a company policy,” Fabio Schvartsman said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. “We don’t want to keep the cash,” he added.

Schvartsman said investments in nickel had not yielded results the company had sought, but that Vale would seek to show better results were possible in the sector. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below