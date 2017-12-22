FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Brazilian miner Vale says entering new era of big dividends
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Brazilian miner Vale says entering new era of big dividends

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Vale is entering a period in which it plans to pay out big dividends, Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said on Friday at an event commemorating the Brazilian miner’s inclusion in the Sao Paulo stock exchange’s strictest listing market segment.

“Now is the era of the Vale dividends. Vale will become a big payer of dividends if everything goes well,” Schvartsman said, reiterating that a new dividend plan would be released in March, without stating an amount.

In April Vale paid out 0.905 reais per share.

Vale shareholders, he said, supported the company in tough times when metal prices were low and now is “Vale’s time to pay it back.”

Inclusion of Vale shares in the so-called Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange came after the world’s top iron ore producer converted different classes of stock into a single common one, reducing room for state interference.

In August, Vale’s Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said the move would help the company lure more Asian investors and specialized mining and metals funds as shareholders.

Schvartsman echoed the sentiment on Friday.

“You see new names coming in, investors who have never entered before,” Schvartsman said, adding that “large international funds” had started investing in the company, without giving further details.

The comments came a day after Vale said it will likely need to contribute 432 million reais ($130 million) in the first half of next year to cash-strapped Samarco, a joint venture with Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton.

Samarco’s operations were halted two years ago after a tailings dam burst, killing 19 people and polluting rivers in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster to date.

The money will go towards environmental restoration and will be deducted from a 3.7 billion-real provision made by Vale in the second quarter of last year, after signing an agreement to address environmental problems caused by the incident.

The company also said it intends to provide Samarco with short-term credit lines of up to $48 million to support the company in the first half of 2018.

BHP Billiton also intends to make short-term credit lines available as needed to Samarco, Vale said. ($1 = 3.3221 reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Edmund Blair and Phil Berlowitz)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below