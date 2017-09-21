FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日

REFILE-Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil

1 分钟阅读

(In first paragraph, corrects day)

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A fire disrupted operations at a Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, the company said.

The fire occurred at a water cooling tower for a plant producing sulfuric acid in its Uberaba facility around noon and was under control within an hour, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

No employees were hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

Photos and video seen by Reuters showed billowing black smoke and fire covering a large section of the structure.

Brazilian regulators approved Mosaic’s purchase of Vale Fertilizantes in August in a deal that makes miner Vale SA the largest shareholder in the U.S-based firm. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

