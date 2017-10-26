FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale profit surges in Q3, misses estimates
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日

Brazil's Vale profit surges in Q3, misses estimates

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA posted net income that fell short of estimates in the third quarter, the world’s largest iron ore producer said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $2.23 billion, compared with an average consensus estimate of $2.439 billion. The company had posted $575 million in profit during the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $4.192 billion, just below a consensus estimate of $4.384 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Alexander Smith)

