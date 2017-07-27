FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale net income drops on FX, asset writedowns
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点10分 / 9 天前

Brazil's Vale net income drops on FX, asset writedowns

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA posted net income that missed estimates in the second quarter, weighed down by a weaker currency and writedowns on the value of several assets, the world's largest iron ore producer said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $16 million, compared with an average consensus estimate of $421 million. Net profit reached $949 million when adjusted for foreign exchange impacts and one-off items.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, hit $2.729 billion, below a consensus estimate of $2.854 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Keith Weir)

