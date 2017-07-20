FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale iron ore output hits 2nd-qtr record
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月20日

Brazil's Vale iron ore output hits 2nd-qtr record

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that second-quarter iron ore output rose 5.8 percent compared with the same period last year, hitting a fresh high for an April-to-June period.

Vale said iron ore production totaled 91.849 million tonnes last quarter, up from 86.823 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2016. It expects 2017 output to be close to the bottom of its forecast of 360 million to 380 million tonnes. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

