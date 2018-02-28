FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Vale CEO expects first quarter results in line with fourth quarter

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale should achieve results in the first quarter that are similar to those in the final three months of 2017, even though the January to March period is usually weaker, Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said on Wednesday.

Speaking a day after the world’s top iron ore producer reported a nearly 50 percent jump in profit in the fourth quarter, executives also said they forecast iron ore prices to be sustained by economic growth and growing steel output. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

