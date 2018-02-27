FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 10:33 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates for 4th quarter

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA posted net income that missed estimates in the fourth quarter of last year, the world’s largest iron ore producer said on Tuesday.

Vale said in a securities filing that net income totaled $771 million, compared with an average consensus estimate of $2.537 billion. The company had posted $525 million in profit during the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $4.109 billion, above a consensus estimate of $3.865 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by James Dalgleish)

