1 个月前
Vale to extend $76 mln credit facility to Samarco
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点58分 / 1 个月前

Vale to extend $76 mln credit facility to Samarco

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Vale SA intends to extend $76 million in short-term credit facilities to iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, its joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd , which halted operations a year and a half ago after a dam burst.

The loan will support Samarco through the second half of the year, Vale said in the filing, adding that the same amount will be extended by its partner BHP. Samarco executives recently said that resuming operations this year will be challenging. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

