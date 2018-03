SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s mining company Vale SA denied a report in the local media that said Litel Participações is preparing a share offering to sell its stake, according to a Vale securities filing on Thursday.

Vale said it had consulted Litel, which informed the mining company that there is no decision regarding a possible sale nor any mandates to banks to manage it. Vale shares fell 4.8 pct on Wednesday, to 45.05 reais. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)