UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss - Bbg
2017年6月6日 / 下午1点46分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss - Bbg

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Valeant's response, share move and background)

June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

Valeant's eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sckufc)

"We don't comment on speculation or rumors," Valeant spokeswoman Lainie Keller said in an email. Carl Zeiss was not available for comment.

Valeant, under Chief Executive Joe Papa, has been focusing on its dermatology, eyecare and gastrointestinal units while selling off some other assets as it looks to pay down about $30 billion in debt, racked up after years of acquisitions.

Bloomberg said talks between the companies were ongoing and that other bidders could still be interested in the business.

Valeant's shares were up 2.9 percent at C$17.12 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

