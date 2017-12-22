Valeant says Bausch & Lomb's over-the-counter eye drop gets FDA nod

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lumify drop to treat eye redness.

The eye drop, made by the company’s Bausch & Lomb eye care business, has been approved for over-the-counter sale, Valeant said.

Lumify, first approved in 1996 as a treatment for patients with glaucoma, is currently available at higher doses as a prescription medicine. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)