Valeant says Bausch & Lomb's over-the-counter eye drop gets FDA nod
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 3 days ago

Valeant says Bausch & Lomb's over-the-counter eye drop gets FDA nod

1 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lumify drop to treat eye redness.

The eye drop, made by the company’s Bausch & Lomb eye care business, has been approved for over-the-counter sale, Valeant said.

Lumify, first approved in 1996 as a treatment for patients with glaucoma, is currently available at higher doses as a prescription medicine. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
