Drugmaker Valeant's revenue falls 10.5 pct
2017年11月7日 / 中午12点13分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Drugmaker Valeant's revenue falls 10.5 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 10.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by declining sales in its branded drugs division.

Net income attributable to Valeant was $1.30 billion, or $3.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.22 billion, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a tax benefit of about $1.4 billion, the company said.

Total revenue fell to $2.22 billion from $2.48 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

