FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 pct stake in Valeant
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 晚上9点28分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 pct stake in Valeant

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

June 26 (Reuters) - New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 percent stake in embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .

The disclosure comes a week after billionaire investor John Paulson, whose hedge fund firm is the biggest owner of Valeant, joined the company's board as it restructures to repay debt.

The hedge fund had a 5.7 percent stake in Valeant as of March 31. (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)

Paulson & Co has suffered heavy losses as Valeant's stock price plummeted some 96 percent since mid-2015 after the drugmaker became embroiled in an accounting scandal and was investigated for hefty price hikes.

In March, ValueAct Capital also raised its stake in Valeant, making it the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, days after Valeant's largest shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management sold out of the stock. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below