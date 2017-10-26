FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Valero Energy profit beats estimates on strong refining margins
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点23分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Valero Energy profit beats estimates on strong refining margins

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background, shares)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, supported by strong margins and a rise in refining activity after a crippling hurricane season hurt refiners on the U.S. Gulf coast.

Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas in late August, knocked out half of the capacity in the U.S. Gulf coast, causing U.S. gasoline prices to skyrocket, while Brent/US crude spread hit its widest in over two years.

Valero’s refining business earned $10.94 as throughput margin per barrel from $8.72 a year ago, while its refineries ran at 92 percent capacity during the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Refiners depend on margins from their end product like gasoline and jet fuel, unlike exploration and production companies whose profits come from unearthing crude oil.

Net income attributable to Valero rose to $841 million, or $1.91 per share, in the third quarter, from $613 million, or $1.33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.83 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The San Antonio, Texas-based refiner also agreed to sell its Port Arthur terminal and Parkway Pipeline assets to its publicly listed midstream unit Valero Energy Partners LP for $508 million.

Operating revenue for the world’s largest independent petroleum refiner rose to $23.56 billion from $19.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below