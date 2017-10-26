FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WRAPUP 2-Harvey drives U.S. refiner margins, helps beat profit estimates
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午1点43分 / 更新于 21 小时内

WRAPUP 2-Harvey drives U.S. refiner margins, helps beat profit estimates

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes from conference calls, updates share prices)

By Ahmed Farhatha and John Benny

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Surging prices for gasoline and diesel in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey spiked margins to a more than two-year high, helping two big U.S. refiners record quarterly profits on Thursday that blew past Wall Street estimates.

Marathon Petroleum Corp said its refining system was relatively spared during the hurricane season, with some short, preventive shutdowns.

“We set multiple refinery production records during the quarter, including record crude throughput in the month of August,” Marathon Petroleum President Donald Templin said on a conference call.

Marathon’s refining and marketing gross margins rose to $14.14 per barrel from $10.67 last year. Valero Energy Corp’s refining margins rose 25.5 percent, with its refineries running at 92 percent capacity in the quarter.

Industrywide margins to produce diesel fuel rose to a more than two-and-a-half year high of $26.95 a barrel, while gasoline margins RBc1-CLc1 hit a two-year high in early September, after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas.

The hurricane sapped demand for crude and created long lines for gasoline in parts of the U.S. Southeast and Midwest.

Valero’s Chief Financial Officer Lane Riggs told analysts in its earnings call that its Port Arthur refinery would have “the biggest lingering effect” in the current quarter in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Marathon Petroleum shares rose 2.6 percent earlier to $57.90, their highest since August 2015, but scaled back and were now up marginally.

Valero’s shares traded down 1.8 percent at $76.21.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Marathon earned $1.77 per share, easily topping analysts’ expectations by 29 cents, while Valero’s profit of $1.91 per share beat estimates of $1.83, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Benny and Ahmed Farhatha, additional reporting by Muvija M, writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below