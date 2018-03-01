FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
March 1, 2018 / 9:40 AM / in a day

Varo expands its German retail business through acquisitions

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Varo Energy B.V. said it acquired Gerber Energie GmbH, a heating oil and diesel marketer, as well as five automated retail sites from Wengel&Dettelbacher GmbH

* Varo said the acquisitions“will contribute to growing synergies between refining and storage, by optimising margins”

* The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter 2018

* Financial details were not disclosed

* Varo shareholders include private investment firm Reggeborgh, Carlyle International Energy Partners and commodities trader Vitol (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below