Carlyle eyes Varo Energy IPO valuing European refiner at $2 bln-WSJ
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Varo Energy BV's owners, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and commodities trader Vitol, are looking at an initial public offering next year that could value the European oil refiner at about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Varo is expected to list its shares on the Amsterdam stock exchange, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vivo Energy Investments BV, a fuel-stations operator partially backed by Vitol, is also gearing up for a possible IPO next year that could value the company at above $3 billion, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for Varo Energy said the company does not "comment on industry speculation," while a Vitol representative declined to comment.

Carlyle was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

